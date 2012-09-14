Image caption Christopher Bridge and Steven Jamie Fellows (L-R) were killed in two separate attacks

A war memorial created by two mothers from Sheffield to honour their sons who were killed in Afghanistan has been unveiled.

Senior Aircraftsman Christopher Bridge and L/Cpl Steven Jamie Fellows were killed in two separate attacks in 2007 and 2008.

Their mothers, Nicolette Williams and Ann Fellows, raised £35,000 to fund the memorial at Shiregreen Cemetery.

Sheffield's mayor said it would provide a "lasting symbol for the future".

SAC Bridge, 20, was serving with C Flight, 51 Squadron RAF Regiment when he was killed in Kandahar province in August 2007.

L/Cpl Fellows, 26, a Royal Marine, was killed in December 2008 whilst on routine patrol in Helmand province.

'Symbol of hope'

The memorial, which is made of granite and houses a compass with a teardrop pointer and a dove of peace emblem, also honours 69 World War II service personnel buried at Shiregreen cemetery.

Members of the armed forces and the Lord Mayor, John Campbell, are expected to attend the ceremony, which will be followed by a procession.

Image caption Money for the memorial was raised through charity events and donations

Lord Mayor John Campbell said: "This is not just a physical memorial, a monument to those who have fallen in past and more recent conflict. This is a living example of how people, working together can actually prove a symbol of hope for the future.

"It has combined the terrible feeling of loss of loved ones with the determination to provide a lasting symbol for the future."

Ms Williams and Ms Fellows decided to raise the money for the memorial through sponsored charity events and donations over 20 months.

Ms Williams said fundraising for the memorial had helped her through her grief and she would continue to raise money for the Help The Heroes charity.