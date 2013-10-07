Murder inquiry launched in Rotherham after man's death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rotherham.

The 59-year-old man was found injured at a house on Swinburne Place, Herringthorpe, at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after reports a man had been assaulted.

He was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital where he later died.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, said South Yorkshire Police.