Murder inquiry launched in Rotherham after man's death
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rotherham.
The 59-year-old man was found injured at a house on Swinburne Place, Herringthorpe, at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after reports a man had been assaulted.
He was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital where he later died.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, said South Yorkshire Police.