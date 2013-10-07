Doncaster man pleads guilty to child abduction

Image caption John Bush is a convicted fraudster

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to abducting and engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

John Bush, of Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster, admitted taking the girl, who cannot be named, for four days in June, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

He also admitted an offence of making off without payment from a hotel.

Bush was remanded into custody following the brief hearing at Sheffield Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 4 November.

Bush, a convicted fraudster, disappeared with the girl on 10 June.

She was last seen outside her school before sightings of the pair were reported in Doncaster, Leicestershire and Watford.

They were found near Euston station in London on 14 June.

'On the run'

Bush pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl between 1 January and 11 June.

He also admitted the abduction of a child between 9 June and 15 June and making off without paying £120 for two hotel rooms in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, on 13 June.

Det Ch Insp Craig Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The disappearance of the girl led to a nationwide hunt involving many police forces and other agencies.

"Bush was guilty not only of abducting a child, but he went on the run across the country in a deliberate attempt to evade arrest.

"Thanks to the professionalism, dedication and hard work of the investigation team, and with the support of our colleagues up and down the country, we built an unassailable case against Bush which helped secure his guilty pleas today, so sparing the child and witnesses the upset of having to give evidence at a trial and saving the public the expense of a trial.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in helping to bring this man to justice."

In February, Bush was given a 14-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work for fraud offences.

York Crown Court heard he had committed several crimes, including persuading garages to give him courtesy cars he never returned and using a holiday cottage without paying.

The judge was told Bush has a number of convictions for crimes involving dishonesty. His lawyer said he had been homeless at the time of the fraud offences.