Sheffield road workers 'verbally abused, threatened and injured by drivers'

Road workers are being verbally abused, threatened and injured by reckless motorists in Sheffield, police and council officials have said.

Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police say drivers are putting workers at risk by speeding and deliberately driving into coned areas.

An appeal has now been issued, in conjunction with highways contractor Amey, for motorists to slow down.

Chris Morris, of Amey, said staff were being put at "unacceptable risk".

In one incident in Parson Cross a road worker was hit on the leg by a motorist trying to force their way through a coned off area.

In a separate incident near Wybourn a driver drove into a coned off area because he did not want to use the diversion route, an Amey spokesperson said.

When he was told the road was closed for re-surfacing he threatened the crew saying he would be "back later to sort you out".

Mr Morris said: "The highest risk of injury or death for Amey's workforce in Sheffield is from traffic passing our sites too fast or without due care."