Man, 19, injured in Sheffield 'hit-and-run'

A man suffered serious head injuries in a suspected hit-and-run incident, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said the 19-year-old was knocked down by a vehicle in Sheaf Street, Sheffield, at about 03:00 BST. The vehicle did not stop.

A force spokeswoman said he was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. A 21-year-old man is helping police with inquiries.

Sheaf Street was closed to traffic in both directions until about 07:00 BST.