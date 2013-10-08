Anthony McCall charged over Rotherham murder

From the section

Image caption Michael Riches died in hospital after being found injured at his home

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Rotherham at the weekend.

Anthony McCall, of Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, is accused of killing 59-year-old Michael Riches.

Mr Riches was found injured at his home in Swinburne Place, Herringthorpe, on Sunday. He later died at Rotherham District General Hospital.

Mr McCall appeared before magistrates in Rotherham earlier. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Detectives from South Yorkshire Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday.

Mr McCall was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.