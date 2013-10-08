South Yorkshire child prostitution charges denied

A woman has denied almost 40 charges relating to arranging child prostitution in South Yorkshire.

Amanda Spencer, 22, pleaded not guilty to 37 charges relating to eight children and a further charge of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Four men charged with related offences appeared alongside her.

Lee Unwin, 26, Kareem Ahmed, 29, Bashdar Hamadamin, 26, and a fourth man, who cannot be named, also pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Unwin is charged with paying for the sexual services of children and Mr Ahmed faces a charge of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation.

Mr Hamadamin denied one charge of rape.

The fourth man denied two counts of sexual assault and another of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

All five defendants, who are on bail, will stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 February.