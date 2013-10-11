Workers evacuated after Sheffield rubber factory fire
- 11 October 2013
Workers at a rubber factory in Sheffield were evacuated after a fire at the building overnight.
At it height about 30 crews tackled the blaze at Monckton Rubber Technologies on Stephenson Road, in Attercliffe at about 22:00 BST.
The fire is believed to have started in the air filter system. The fire service said an investigation would be carried out to establish the cause.
Firefighters remain at the scene dampening down.