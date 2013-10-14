Robin Hood Airport to M18 link road starts

From the section



Work is to start on a £56m dual carriageway linking the the M18, south of Doncaster, with Robin Hood Airport.

The Finningley and Rossington Regeneration Route Scheme will run 2.7 miles (4.3km) across South Yorkshire.

Doncaster Council said the scheme would regenerate the village of Rossington, cut journey times, ease congestion and support the airport's growth.

It would also help develop 1,220 homes on the old Rossington Colliery site and a rail freight terminal.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said the route would be a "catalyst for economic growth", leading to new jobs and homes.

Work is expected to be completed in 2016.

An official ground-breaking ceremony is to held near Rossington at 11:15 BST.