Barnsley College unveils £17m sixth form plan

Image caption An artist’s impression of Barnsley College’s proposed sixth form college

Plans for a new £17m sixth form college for 1,150 pupils have been unveiled.

Barnsley College wants to build the school on the site of the town's Central Library, in Shambles Street.

A £5.3m grant from the government's Skills Funding Agency will help pay for the proposed college, which is due to be discussed by the cabinet this month.

Councillors will also be asked to approve a recommendation to relocate the library and a Citizens' Advice Bureau to Wellington Street.

If approved, it is hoped the college will be completed by summer 2015.

The remainder of the funding would be raised by the college through selling assets and borrowing.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: "The proposal indicates the sixth form college would have the potential to bring £7.7m into the local economy.

"Following on from the recently completed town hall square modernisation, it would create an inspirational and vibrant building, at a key location, that would dramatically improve this gateway into the town centre."

The proposal will be discussed by the cabinet on 23 October.