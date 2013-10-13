Six horses killed in Brampton-en-le-Morthen barn fire

Six horses have died in a barn fire, police have said.

The animals were killed in the blaze at Brooklands Farm, in Toad Lane, Brampton-en-le-Morthen, near Rotherham.

About 25 firefighters were called to tackle the fire which broke out on Friday night, destroying about 2,000 bales of hay.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to investigate the cause of the fire.