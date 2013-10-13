Memorial service held in Barnsley for mineworkers

About 100 people attended an annual memorial service for mineworkers.

Organised by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Yorkshire Area, it took place at St Mary's, in Church Street, Barnsley.

The service featured an address by the Yorkshire Area chairman Chris Skidmore and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Chris Kitchen, from the NUM, said: "It was a sombre event for reflecting back on the people that lost their lives and the decline of the industry."