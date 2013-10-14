Man arrested after Rotherham stabbing

From the section

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at a pub in South Yorkshire.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at the Exchange Pub, Domine Lane, Rotherham, at 02:40 BST on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured man remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The 21-year-old arrested man remains in custody. Officers have appealed for witnesses.