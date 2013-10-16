Man charged after Rotherham pub stabbing

A 21-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed at a pub.

Jack Ward, of Milnrow View, was remanded at Rotherham Magistrates' Court.

South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at the Exchange Pub on Domine Lane, Rotherham, at 02:40 BST on Saturday.

Police said the injured man is in a stable condition. Mr Ward will face Sheffield Crown Court on 30 October.