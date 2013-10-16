Man charged after Rotherham pub stabbing
- 16 October 2013
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed at a pub.
Jack Ward, of Milnrow View, was remanded at Rotherham Magistrates' Court.
South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at the Exchange Pub on Domine Lane, Rotherham, at 02:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said the injured man is in a stable condition. Mr Ward will face Sheffield Crown Court on 30 October.