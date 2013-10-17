Sheffield woman dead in mobility scooter crash

From the section

A woman has died in a crash between her mobility scooter and a car on a pelican crossing.

The 77-year-old suffered head injuries in the crash with a red Mazda RX 8 at 14:20 BST on Wednesday in Broad Lane, Sheffield.

The car was travelling towards Brook Hill roundabout. Its driver, a 50-year-old man, was unhurt.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. No one has been arrested.