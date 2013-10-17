Rotherham man Parvaiz Iqbal died of multiple stab wounds

Image caption Parvaiz Iqbal was found fatally injured in his shop on Grosvenor Road, Eastwood

A man who was fatally injured in a suspected machete attack in Rotherham died of multiple stab wounds, test have found.

Parvaiz Iqbal, 40, was found injured in his shop on Grosvenor Road, Eastwood, on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday.

A man, 27, arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in police custody.

A 40-year-old man also seriously injured at the scene is in hospital where his condition is stable.

South Yorkshire Police said the force would maintain a "large presence" in Eastwood.

"Officers also want to reassure the local community that at this stage police do not believe there is any additional risk to members of the public," a spokesman said.