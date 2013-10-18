Conisbrough fire kills Libby-Jayne Hornsby

Image caption Libby-Jayne Hornsby died after being rescued from the house

A two-year-old girl died and a number of children were rescued following a house fire in South Yorkshire.

Fire crews were called to a house in Conisbrough, near Doncaster, just before 20:00 BST on Thursday after a neighbour raised the alarm.

Libby-Jayne Hornsby was rescued from a bedroom window by firefighters and taken to hospital, but died.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire happened in an upstairs bedroom in the house on Don Street.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital where, sadly, she died from her injuries.

"Police believe that no-one else was injured during the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances around the fire."

'Lovely family'

Fire investigators at the scene said they were "keeping an open mind as to the cause of the fire."

Steve Green from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said "it does not appear there were smoke alarms in the premises".

He added that neighbours had attempted to enter the house to help but were "unsuccessful".

Flowers and other tributes have been laid near the police cordon.

One neighbour said Libby-Jayne would be "really missed".

"A lovely, lovely family," she said.

"Saying hello every morning every time they went past, waving.

"The little girl was a little diamond. She loved to play with all the little kids up at toddler group.

"Our prayers are out for all the family."