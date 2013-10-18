Parvaiz Iqbal Rotherham machete killing: Man in court

From the section

Image caption Parvaiz Iqbal died after being stabbed multiple times at his shop

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a shopkeeper in a machete attack in Rotherham.

Parvaiz Iqbal, 40, was found dead at his shop on Grosvenor Road, Eastwood, on Tuesday. He had suffered multiple wounds.

Another man who was seriously injured is in a stable condition in hospital.

Naeem Mehmood, 27, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, appeared at the town's magistrates' court charged with murder and attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 1 November.