Libby-Jayne Hornsby: Parents' tribute to 'perfect girl'

Image caption Libby-Jayne Hornsby died after being rescued from the house

The parents of a two-year-old girl who died following a house fire in South Yorkshire have paid tribute to their "perfect little girl".

Fire crews rescued Libby-Jayne Hornsby from an upstairs bedroom after being called to a house on Don Street, Conisbrough, on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Her mother, Kelly Hambrey, said Libby-Jayne was "always smiling and happy, she was loved by all her family".

"She was our world", added Ms Hambrey.

'Full of life'

Libby-Jayne's father, Neil Hornsby, said his daughter would be sadly missed.

"She was always full of life and fun, with bright hair and bright eyes," he said.

"Before Libby was born I felt something was missing in my life and after she was born I knew that I had found what was missing. It was Libby.

"My life with Libby was brilliant, but now there is something missing again."

Mr Hornsby added he wanted to thank the police and the fire service "from the bottom of my heart" for their efforts in trying to rescue their daughter.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing, said South Yorkshire Police.