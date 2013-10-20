Sheffield tandem cyclists seriously injured in car crash

A 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been seriously injured after their tandem bicycle collided with a car in Sheffield.

The pair's bike was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta on Bramall Lane at about 11:00 BST on Saturday, police said.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to get in touch.