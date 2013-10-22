Sheffield United footballer Callum McFadzean charged with assault

Callum McFadzean appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on 22 October

A Sheffield United footballer has appeared in court charged with two counts of assault by beating and two counts of threatening behaviour.

Callum McFadzean, 19, of Beckton Avenue, Waterthorpe was charged after an incident on Carver Street in the city centre on 6 October.

He was released on bail and is due at Sheffield Magistrates on 6 November.

The midfielder's career began with Sheffield United Football Academy.

The Sheffield-born footballer has played seven senior games for the Blades and scored his first professional goal against Yeovil in May.