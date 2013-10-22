Goldthorpe fly-tipping dump labelled 'health hazard'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The rubbish includes pieces of household furniture

Discarded nappies, broken bottles and furniture which were dumped along a disused railway are causing a "health hazard", according to a resident.

The dump spreads along an embankment in a cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire.

Kath Grice, 52, said: "It's an eyesore and a health hazard because kids play around in the rubbish."

Barnsley Council said it needed more people to come forward and "help identify the perpetrators".

A council spokesman said some fly-tippers had already been indentified and Litter Abatement Notices had been issued.

"We and Network Rail can only do so much", he added.

Residents have called for the embankment to be cleared and fenced off.

However, a clean-up behind Railway View two years ago cost Network Rail about £65,000 and "such expensive solutions can't be maintained", the council said.

Network Rail said it had also spent £8,000 putting up a fence to deter fly-tipping and it would continue to prosecute fly-tippers.

"That some individuals continue to break the law and throw rubbish on to our land is a source of great frustration", it said.

Mrs Grice, who has lived in the village for seven years, said rubbish had always been a problem during that time and attracted rats.

"The worst thing is there's a tip a few minutes down the road", she added.