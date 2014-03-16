A 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in South Yorkshire has been found by police in Ireland.

The schoolgirl was found safe and well in County Laois, according to the Garda Siochana.

She last seen by her family at their home in Rotherham on Wednesday.

Police said a man in his late 20s had been arrested in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court later.

Police mounted a search in Ireland after the teenager was seen boarding a ferry at Cairnryan ferry terminal in Scotland.