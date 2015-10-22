Funeral held for birthday card appeal centenarian Winnie Blagden

From the section

Image caption Winnie Blagden was sent more than 16,000 birthday cards following an appeal by BBC Radio Sheffield

The funeral has been held for a Sheffield woman who received more than 16,000 birthday cards for her 100th birthday after an internet appeal.

Winnie Blagden was sent cards from around the world after a Facebook post by BBC Radio Sheffield, including cards from David Cameron and Dustin Hoffman.

The appeal was launched after it was discovered she had no surviving family or friends.

Mrs Blagden died at her home last week.

A private service was held at the city's Hutcliffe Wood crematorium.

Her birthday on 31 May was marked with a surprise party at Sheffield City Hall.

Hundreds of the cards went on display at Sheffield's Winter Garden.