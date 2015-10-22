Amazon's Sheffield delivery station to create 270 jobs

Internet retailer Amazon has said a new delivery station in Sheffield due to open later this week will create more than 270 jobs in South Yorkshire.

The centre, which is located at Victory Park, in Upwell Street, will be the company's 17th UK delivery station.

Amazon said it would employ 20 people while 12 regional delivery companies would take on more than 250 drivers.

Last month the firm announced it was creating up to 300 jobs in Doncaster at a second warehouse in the town.