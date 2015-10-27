Rare leopards go on show at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Image copyright Acquire Images Image caption The Amur leopard species disappeared from eastern Russia

A pair of endangered leopard cubs are to go on show for the first time at a Yorkshire wildlife park.

There are only 70 Amur leopards left in the wild, said the park.

The cubs and their parents are part of a conservation project to reintroduce the species back to their native home in east Russia.

The cubs were born in June at the wildlife park in Branton, near Doncaster.

Image copyright Acquire Images Image caption The leopard cubs are part of an international conservation project

Simon Marsh, a manager at the park, said there had been a "huge international effort to secure the future of this species".

'Edge of extinction'

The two male cubs were allowed into the park enclosure once they were strong enough after vaccinations.

They grew up in a nursery area away from the public.

Mr Marsh added: "We are working so hard to make sure the Amur leopard can prosper in the wild and that we can make a real contribution to save a species that is on the edge of extinction."

Image copyright Acquire Images Image caption The cubs were born in June at the park in Branton, Doncaster

Amur leopard numbers have fallen in Russia and China because of disappearing habitat and poaching. Improved conservation in Russia and China and more food sources mean numbers could rise over the next 15 years, say the park.

It has been recently announced that there are plans to re-introduce the leopards in the Lazovsky Nature Reserve in Southern Sikhote Alin. The species disappeared from that habitat 30 years ago.