Rotherham police charge seven men with child sex offences

Image caption The men were arrested as part of Operation Clover

Seven men have been charged with historical child sexual exploitation offences in Rotherham as part of Operation Clover.

Four men from the town have been charged with rape, said police.

A man from Sheffield has been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting rape.

Two defendants previously charged with multiple child sexual offence each face a further charge of indecent assault.

In addition two further men have been summoned to appear in court.

Four men from Rotherham, Asif Ali, 30, of Clough Road, Waleed Ali, 33, of Canklow Road, Ishtiaq Khaliq, 32, of Cherry Brook, and Masoued Malik, 31, of Bridgewater Way, have been charged with rape.

Waleed Ali is also charged with indecent assault, Ishtiaq Khaliq with indecent assault and Masoued Malik with conspiracy to indecently assault and conspiracy to falsely imprison.

Mohammed Whied, 31, of Psalters Lane, Sheffield, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape.

Arshid Hussain, 40, of High Street, East Cowick, Goole, and Basharat Hussan, 39, each face a further charge of indecent assault.

Two men have been reported on summons, Sageer Hussain, 30, of Cottingham Street, Goole, for rape and indecent assault and Naeem Rafiq, 32, of Clarendon Road, Eastwood, for conspiracy to indecently assault and conspiracy to falsely imprison.

All nine men are to appear before Rotherham Magistrates' Court on 16 November, said South Yorkshire Police.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between January and October 2003.

The men were arrested as part of Operation Clover, an investigation by police, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the Crown Prosecution Service to investigate past child sexual abuse in Rotherham.