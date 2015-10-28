Sheffield mountain biker Steve Peat joins 'walk of fame'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A bronze plaque honouring Steve Peat has been unveiled outside Sheffield town hall

Former world champion mountain biker Steve Peat has been added to the Sheffield "walk of fame".

Peat, 41, from Chapeltown, won three World Cup titles, one World Championship and, at one stage, held the men's record for the most downhill race wins.

A bronze plaque bearing his name was unveiled outside the town hall.

Other famous names immortalised in the walk of fame include Sean Bean, Michael Palin and Jessica Ennis.

Peat said: "It is a huge honour to be selected by the people of Sheffield to join some of my heroes on Sheffield's 'walk of fame'.

"It is always great to be acknowledged by the people from my home town, as I have always been proud to represent Sheffield and this country wherever I've competed around the world."