Fugitive Rotherham drug smuggler jailed for 20 years

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption David Birks was found guilty of importing class A drugs following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court

A smuggler who went on the run before a trial for importing heroin with an estimated value of £1.8m has been jailed in his absence for 20 years.

David Birks, 42, hid the drugs beneath a seat in a rented flatbed truck travelling from Belgium to the UK.

The consignment was discovered by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in 2014 when the vehicle arrived in Dover.

Birks, of Dale Street, Rotherham, was found guilty of importing class A drugs at Canterbury Crown Court.

The court heard Birks had driven out to Belgium on the same day as the rented truck, hidden the drugs and then returned separately.

The driver of the truck, a Lithuanian national, was convicted in December for his involvement but was later given an absolute discharge on mental health grounds, the NCA said.

Nick Tuffs, from the NCA, said: "David Birks played a key role in an attempt to smuggle class A drugs worth almost £2m into the UK.

"There is no doubt that those drugs would have ended up on our streets."

A warrant has been issued for Birks's arrest and Mr Tuffs said the NCA was "determined" to catch him.