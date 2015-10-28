Rotherham falcon theft: CCTV images released by police

Image copyright RSPB Image caption Police are trying to identify a person pictured climbing a cliff face near the nest

CCTV images have been released after a young peregrine falcon was stolen from a nest in South Yorkshire.

The bird, which hatched in April, was taken from the site in the Anston area of Rotherham on 8 May.

After stills emerged, officers are trying to identify the person and the RSPB are offering £1000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

It is thought the bird may have been sold on. Trading in protected species carries up to five years imprisonment.

Ch Supt David Hartley, South Yorkshire Police's lead for wildlife crime, said: "Peregrine falcons are an iconic part of our countryside and this crime sees a premeditated exploitation of this for criminal profit.

"We seek the public's help in identifying those that are profiting from the wild birds we cherish."

Peregrine Falcons