Doncaster police officer honoured for Nepal blizzard bravery

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Sgt Sherridan was on a trekking holiday when he lead a group down a mountain

A police officer who rescued hundreds of people caught in a blizzard on a mountain in Nepal has been given an award for his bravery.

Sergeant Paul Sherridan, from Doncaster, was on holiday when he led over 230 people to safety.

South Yorkshire Police Federation said he stepped in when local guides became lost on 16 October 2014.

The Nepali authorities said at least 39 people died and 150 were injured in the storms around the Thorung La Pass.

Sgt Sherridan, 49, was on a trekking holiday when he led a group down a 17,500 ft mountain and through a treacherous snowstorm.

'In deep trouble'

He said: "At the time, I knew we were in deep trouble but I didn't want to die, I wanted to survive, and I wanted to help the others to survive as well which is what kept me going."

He said his 27 years in the force had given him the leadership skills he needed in the emergency.

Chief Constable David Crompton said: "Paul should feel very proud of his actions as had he not exhibited such determination, strength of character and courage, it could have been a very different story."

The award was presented at the Police Federation of England and Wales Bravery Awards in London on Tuesday night.