Missing Ben Needham: 'New leads' in missing toddler case

Image copyright TRIS ROSSIN/PA Image caption Attempts have been made to illustrate what Ben Needham would look like as an adult

Police investigating the disappearance of Ben Needham, who went missing as a toddler 24 years ago, say they are "turning up new leads all the time".

Ben, from Sheffield, vanished when he was 21 months old during a 1991 family holiday on the island of Kos.

South Yorkshire Police secured £700,000 of Home Office funding to fund an investigation into his disappearance.

Marking Ben's 26th birthday, Det Insp Jon Cousins said the inquiry had progressed further than expected.

Ben vanished on 24 July 1991, having travelled to Kos with his mother and grandparents who were renovating a farmhouse in the village of Iraklise.

Mr Cousins said: "[The Greek authorities] have given us every assistance that we require and that's allowed us to really progress this a lot further than where I thought we would be at this time.

"We're going to continue with our efforts looking in to everything that we have so far and, as we're going along, we're turning up new leads all the time that are very interesting to use.

"We're going to make sure that we pursue each and every one of those to try and find an answer for ourselves as well as for [Ben's mother] Kerry and the family."

In May, an appeal made on Greek TV led to more than 200 calls and emails being received by the force and Mr Cousins said he had plans for a similar appeal on Kos.