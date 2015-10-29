Convicted South Yorkshire police officers dismissed

Image caption Neither officer attended the disciplinary hearing held by Chief Constable David Crompton

Two South Yorkshire police officers have been dismissed after being convicted of crimes earlier this month.

PC Lee Lucas, 39, admitted eight counts of making indecent images and one of misconduct in a public office.

PC Richard Whitham, 35, was found guilty of two counts of common assault at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

South Yorkshire Police said neither men attended the disciplinary hearings and the decision to dismiss them was made in their absence.

Lucas, was based at Rotherham's Main Street Police Station.

He was caught after an internal police investigation was launched to check if any officers were abusing their position by contacting vulnerable members of the public.

The force said Lucas had "excessive and unexplained contact with eight women during 2013. "

It added: "The women were vulnerable members of the public who had contacted the police in relation to various incidents including harassment, domestic abuse and other crime."

'Disgusted'

During the investigation, Lucas' home was searched and his computer hard drive was seized. When police examined it, around 1,400 indecent images of children were discovered.

Lucas, of Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty on 9 October at Sheffield Crown Court and will be sentenced on 21 December.

Whitham, of Woodfield Road, Sheffield, worked at Moss Way Police Station in the city. He was found guilty of assault on 1 October and will be sentenced on 18 November.

South Yorkshire Police said "his crimes relate to an incident while off duty on 22 February".

Chief Constable David Crompton, who held the disciplinary hearings, said: "The hard working and committed staff in the force will be disgusted by the actions of both these officers."