Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in finances probe

Image copyright Google Image caption Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs four hospitals, including Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A health service watchdog is investigating a hospital trust's finances after it reported a "significant deterioration" in funds.

Monitor said Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is currently running at a £12.6m deficit.

The regulator said it was concerned the trust may record a "large loss" over the financial year, instead of the £2.2m surplus previously predicted.

The trust said it would "fully co-operating" with the investigation.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw District General Hospital, Retford Hospital and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough are run by the trust.

Monitor said the trust's financial position may force it to apply for further support for funding in the future.

The investigation will try to find out how the deficit has occurred.

'Maximise savings'

Paul Chandler, regional director at Monitor, said: "People are relying on Doncaster and Bassetlaw to provide them with high quality healthcare now and in the future.

"Therefore, we need to make sure the trust can do this in a sustainable way and within its budget."

Mike Pinkerton, chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, said: "On October 20, the trust announced inaccuracies in the reporting of the trust's financial position.

"An internal and external investigation into how our finances have been managed is already under way.

"As a trust, we will be working hard to maximise savings by remaining focussed on putting patient care first and scrutinising how we currently do things."

Last week, a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the hospital trust as "requiring improvement".

The CQC said staff vacancies were "impacting on the quality of service" in some areas, but did praise the trust over several areas of outstanding practice.