Doncaster stolen tortoise reunited with owners

Image copyright SYP Image caption The eight-year-old tortoise, called Buddha, was stolen during a break-in

A tortoise that was stolen during a burglary in South Yorkshire has been reunited with its owners.

The eight-year-old, called Buddha, was taken after the house was broken into in the Marr area of Doncaster in the early hours of Monday.

Police said a car and a number of other items were stolen.

Officers carried out a raid at an address in Rotherham on Tuesday and found Buddha, along with the majority of the other items.

The family, who did not wish to be named, said: "Out of all the items that were stolen, Buddha being returned safe and sound is by far the biggest relief.

"The children were over the moon to have him back, and while he is still a little bit twitchy, he's getting plenty of attention."

Two men, both aged 32, have been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.