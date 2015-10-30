Balby man jailed for sexually abusing eight-year-old girl

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption David Coates from Balby, Doncaster, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault after a trial

A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl has been jailed for 11 years.

David Coates, 43, abused the girl over a number of years.

South Yorkshire Police Coates was caught after his victim came forward in 2014.

Coates, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court having been found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault by a jury last month.

Temporary Det Sgt Laura Jones said: "I hope today's proceedings enable the victim and her family to begin to move forward from the most traumatic time in her young life.

"Her bravery in coming forward to report this awful crime is commendable and I hope she is reassured knowing her abuser is behind bars."

Coates was jailed for a further four months for an unrelated domestic assault charge. The sentences are to run consecutively.