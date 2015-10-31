Tree of Life hospice sculpture by Man of Steel sculptor

Image copyright Rotherham Hospice Image caption Colin Cawood-Campbell, head of fundraising at the hospice: "It's been a long journey of several years and I cannot begin to express the elation and fulfilment I felt when we saw the tree being lowered into place on its concrete foundation."

A stainless steel tree has been planted in the grounds of a South Yorkshire hospice, after two years in the making.

The Tree of Life was made for Rotherham Hospice by artist Steve Medhi, who is also creating South Yorkshire's Man of Steel sculpture.

The tree, made of three tonnes of stainless steel, was installed in the hospice garden this week.

People can pay £100 to have a leaf engraved with the names of loved ones, to raise money for the hospice.

Derbyshire artist Steve Medhi is currently working on the 125ft (38m) Man of Steel figure sculpture which will sit on a plinth overlooking the M1 near Kimberworth.

The Man of Steel is expected to cost £3m and be taller than the Angel of the North.

Mr Medhi said several local companies involved in the Man of Steel project had donated to the Tree of Life.

"Newburgh Precision Engineering in Rotherham, Outokumpu and Maher Limited in Sheffield... all gave us materials, goods and services," he said.

Image copyright Rotherham Hospice Image caption Sandra Robinson bought the first bark panel in memory of her husband Chas

'Long journey'

Colin Cawood-Campbell, head of fundraising at the hospice, had the initial idea for a fundraising tree sculpture.

"For a long time we've wanted a special commemorative artwork in the grounds so families can remember their loved ones," he said.

"It's been a long journey of several years and I cannot begin to express the elation and fulfilment I felt when we saw the tree being lowered into place on its concrete foundation."

The hospice said the engraved leaves would stay on the tree for a year, after which they would be removed and presented to the donor. A limited number of "lifetime leaves" are also available for £500 each.