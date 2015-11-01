Man and woman charged with Thurcroft attempted murder

A man and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after a 55-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Rotherham.

He was found with multiple injuries by police, who were called to Katherine Road in Thurcroft at 21.45 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the victim remained in a serious condition in hospital.

Paul Lyon, 46, and Toni Ackerman, 35, are due to appear before magistrates in Rotherham on Monday.

Mr Lyon and Ms Ackerman have also been charged with the robbery of a vulnerable young adult.