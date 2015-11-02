Body found in Doncaster missing woman search

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Magdelana Charciarek went missing less than a week after arriving in the UK

A body has been found in the search for a Polish woman missing in South Yorkshire for over a month.

Magdelana Charciarek, 27, was visiting family in Doncaster and was last seen on 30 September.

The body was found on waste ground close to Potteric Carr Nature Reserve on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A formal identification has not been made of the body but officers said it was believed to be Miss Charciarek and added her death was not suspicious.