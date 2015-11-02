Murder arrest following assault in Barnsley
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an assault at a town centre bar.
The victim was found unconscious on Wellington Street in Barnsley after an incident in the Blue Room bar at 00:40 GMT.
The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
South Yorkshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect was being held in custody.