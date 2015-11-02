Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield woman charged with terrorism offences

A woman has been charged with 10 offences of distributing terrorist publications.

Zafreen Khadam, 31, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (NECTU) in March.

She is expected to appear before Westminster magistrates later.

NECTU said there was no evidence to suggest that any communities were, or are, at risk in connection with the case.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites