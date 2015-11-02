Sheffield Bizzy Bees nursery damaged by deliberate blaze

From the section

Image caption About 200 children attend the nursery but no one was injured in the fire

A fire that ravaged a children's nursery and caused "significant damage" was started deliberately, said investigators.

The blaze broke out at Bizzy Bees Playgroup in Sheffield at 18:45 GMT on Sunday, said South Yorkshire Police.

About 200 children attend the nursery in School Road, Beighton, but no-one was injured in the fire.

Insp Jason Booth said it had caused "significant damage" to the nursery and appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Fire Service

Fire investigators confirmed it was started deliberately, said South Yorkshire Fire Service.

It also confirmed part of the nursery was destroyed.

School Road was cordoned off while the fire was put out by the emergency services.