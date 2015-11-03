Ofsted brand Sheffield's primary education 'weak'

Image copyright PA Image caption Ofsted say primary school children are being put at a "significant disadvantage" as a result of the poorly performing schools

Schools watchdog Ofsted has branded the standard of primary education in Sheffield as "frankly inexcusable".

In a letter to Sheffield City Council's chief executive John Mothersole, Ofsted regional director Nick Hudson said performance in the city compared both nationally and regionally is "weak".

He said pupils were being put at a "significant disadvantage" and asked how the council would tackle the issue.

The council said standards had improved at a rate equal to, or above, average.

Mr Hudson's letter, seen by the BBC, was sent following the publication by the Department for Education of the provisional outcomes for pupils in primary schools.

It said the only 77% of pupils in key stage two - ages seven to 11 - achieved the expected levels in reading, writing and mathematics - 3% lower than the national average.

It also noted that in key stage one - ages five to seven - less than three quarters - 73% - of children reached an expected standard in phonics - 4% lower than the national average.

Sheffield 'not alone'

Jayne Ludlum, executive director of children, young people and families, said while the letter was "worrying" it needed to be taken in context, adding that the city average was likely to be higher when the final results were published.

She said: "Primary standards in Sheffield continue to improve across all key stages and recently the rate of improvement in reading, writing and maths has been equal to, or above, national averages.

"And let's be clear here - letters similar to this to our knowledge have also been sent to each local authority across the Yorkshire and Humber region and also nationally. Sheffield is not alone."

She said it was anticipated the final results would show 78% of key stage two pupils reached the expected levels.

The letter was made public by Liberal Democrat peer Lord Scriven, the former leader of Sheffield City Council, which is now under Labour leadership, who said he was "dismayed" with the results.