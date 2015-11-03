Barnsley assault murder victim named as Nicholas Bedford

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Nicholas Bedford died following an assault in a bar in Barnsley

A man who died following an assault in Barnsley town centre on Monday has been named as Nicholas Bedford.

The 46-year-old died in hospital after being found unconscious at about 00:50 GMT following an assault at the Blue Room bar on Wellington Street.

South Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody.

The force said the family of Mr Bedford, who was from Barnsley, were being offered support.

It has also appealed for people who may have witnessed the assault in the bar to contact them.