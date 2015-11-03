Doncaster tent arson: Two men questioned and bailed by police

Image caption The pair were in a tent off College Road, Doncaster when the incident occurred

Two men have been arrested after a man and a woman suffered extensive burns when a tent was set alight.

The 42-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were in a tent on grassed land near College Road, Doncaster, in the early hours of 18 August.

Police believe the tent was doused before it was set on fire, with the pair assaulted as they tried to escape.

A 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Both have been bailed. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have also previously been arrested and bailed.

Image copyright SYP Image caption South Yorkshire Police want to trace Jason Vicarage and Ricky Lee Andrewatha

Police continue to search for Jason Vicarage, 23, and Ricky Lee Andrewatha, 21, in connection with the incident.