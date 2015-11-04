Barnsley bar death suspect accused of manslaughter
- 4 November 2015
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an assault in a bar in the early hours of Monday morning.
Nicholas Bedford was found unconscious at around 00:50 GMT on Wellington Street, Barnsley, following an incident in the Blue Room Bar.
The 46-year-old, who was from Barnsley, died later in hospital.
Jason Derbyshire, 32, of Welland Court, Higham, Barnsley, is expected to appear before magistrates in the town later.