Barnsley bar death suspect accused of manslaughter

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Nicholas Bedford died in hospital after being found unconscious

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an assault in a bar in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nicholas Bedford was found unconscious at around 00:50 GMT on Wellington Street, Barnsley, following an incident in the Blue Room Bar.

The 46-year-old, who was from Barnsley, died later in hospital.

Jason Derbyshire, 32, of Welland Court, Higham, Barnsley, is expected to appear before magistrates in the town later.