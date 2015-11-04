Man jailed for 'despicable' child abuse in Rotherham

A man has been jailed for seven years for "despicable" child sexual offences against a girl in Rotherham.

Daniel Raymond Cooper, from Stourvale Road, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.

He admitted five offences relating to abuse of a girl between 1999 and 2004, said South Yorkshire Police.

The charges include sexual activity with a child, attempted unlawful sexual activity with a child under 13 years old and indecent assault.

Cooper, 32, was also issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order stopping him from having unsupervised contact with any child under 16.

Cooper moved out of Rotherham about 2005, said police.

In May 2014, the victim reported the abuse to officers.

PC Natasha Mangham said the victim had shown "tremendous strength of character and courage" during a lengthy investigation.

"I am glad Cooper finally accepted responsibility for his despicable crimes and spared the victim the further trauma of reliving her abuse before the courts", she added.