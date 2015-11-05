Sheffield independent tree panel set up to give advice

Image caption The tree felling is part of Sheffield City Council's Streets Ahead project

An independent panel aiming to resolve disagreements involving the felling of trees in Sheffield has been set up.

It follows thousands of people supporting a campaign to stop 12 trees being chopped down on Rustlings Road.

The council said the panel will consist of impartial experts who will advise on issues relating to trees growing near roads.

Community group Save Sheffield Trees said it would wait to see the "terms of reference" of the new panel.

The tree felling is part of Sheffield City Council's Streets Ahead, a five-year £2bn road improvement project carried out by contractor Amey.

A council spokesman said a survey will be sent to residents when upgrading works which affect trees.

If over half of respondents object, it will then be referred to the Independent Tree Panel.

After considering the evidence, the panel will then provide advice to the council about the proposals.

Councillor Terry Fox, of Sheffield City Council said: "We're aware of three or four hotspots around the city that has issues.

"This gives the opportunity to the residents to have their say."

Andy Buck, chair of the new panel, said: "If we conclude that the council hasn't got it right, or there's another way to do things, we will not hesitate to say so and give that advice to the council."