On-the-run Rotherham drug smuggler hands himself in

David Birks and a bag of heroin Image copyright National Crime Agency
Image caption David Birks was found guilty of importing class A drugs following a trial in Canterbury

A drug smuggler who skipped bail before being found guilty of importing heroin with an estimated value of £1.8m has handed himself in to police.

David Birks, of Dale Street, Rotherham, was convicted and jailed for 20 years, following a trial in October.

The 42-year-old, who disappeared before the trial, handed himself in to officers in Rotherham on Wednesday.

He was found guilty of importing class A drugs after officials found the heroin hidden inside a lorry in Dover.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said Birks had been taken to prison to begin serving his sentence but no further penalty had been imposed for the breach of bail.

