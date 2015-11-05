Rotherham murder inquiry: Arrest after attacked man dies
- 5 November 2015
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was attacked in his home collapsed and died in hospital days later.
The 38-year-old was found injured at a property in Littlehey Close, Maltby, Rotherham, early on 30 October.
Police said he died on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old suspect, from Rotherham, is in police custody and is due to be interviewed by detectives.